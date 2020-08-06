Agency to probe Sushant’s death

Mumbai: India’s top anti-crime agency is taking over the investigation into the death of movie star Sushant Singh Rajput, whose suicide has shaken Bollywood and sparked bitter recriminations.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment -- with police saying he took his own life -- setting off a debate over mental health in the multi-billion-dollar industry. His former girlfriend, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, petitioned the Supreme Court on Wednesday after Rajput’s family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused her of stealing his money and harassing him.