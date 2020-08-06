Storm Isaias pounds US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Tropical storm Isaias left four people dead as it pounded the US eastern seaboard with driving winds and heavy rain, leaving millions of households without power on Wednesday. A tornado ripped through a mobile home park in North Carolina killing two people said state governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday, while two more died as trees fell on their cars -- one in New York and one in Maryland.