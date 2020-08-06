close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
AFP
August 6, 2020

Court delays verdict on Hariri’s murder

World

AFP
August 6, 2020

The Hague: A UN-backed tribunal said on Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut. The court’s decision was due on Friday but the ruling has been postponed until August 18, the court said in a statement. The death toll from Tuesday’s huge blast at Beirut port has risen to at least 113, Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan said earlier on Wednesday.

