Burton sign Michael Bostwick

LONDON: Burton have announced the signing of Michael Bostwick on a one-year deal following his departure from Lincoln. The 32-year-old, who can operate in the centre of defence or in midfield, follows Neal Eardley in joining the Brewers after reaching the end of his contract with the Imps. Bostwick had been with Lincoln since 2017, having previously had long spells with Stevenage and then Peterborough.

Burton boss Jake Buxton said on the club’s official website: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring in someone of Bozzy’s character and experience.”