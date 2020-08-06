close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
August 6, 2020

Tim Macdonald joins England Women setup

Sports

August 6, 2020

LONDON: Tim Macdonald, the former Western Australia and Tasmania bowler, has joined the England Women’s coaching setup as senior assistant coach.

Macdonald, 39, previously worked with the side on a temporary basis at the T20 World Cup earlier this year and has now joined compatriot Lisa Keightley’s staff on a full-time deal. Head coach Keightley said: “I’ve known Tim for a while and I’ve worked with him previously and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers.

“He was a great addition across the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and when it came to interview he was the stand-out candidate in terms of helping the team continue their improvement.”

