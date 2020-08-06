Lord Iltaf Sheikh wins defamation case

LONDON: A senior British Muslim Conservative Party politician, Lord Mohamed Iltaf Sheikh, has won a defamation case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Associated Newspapers Limited — publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail Online — had published an article in August 2018 accusing Iltaf Sheikh of appearing at a “hate conference” held in Tunisia with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn; for hosting in the House of Lords the well-known Pakistani religious leader Muhammad Hassam Haseeb-ur-Rehman as well as allegedly supporting a Hamas leader.

The article in Mail headed “EXCLUSIVE: Top Tory peer’s appearance at Corbyn’s ‘hate conference’ in Tunisia comes after years of rubbing shoulders with Islamists, hate preachers and Holocaust deniers” accused Lord Sheikh of mixing with extremist, Holocaust deniers and hate preachers and focused on Lord Sheikh’s attendance at a conference in Tunisia in 2014 where it had earlier been widely reported that Corbyn had participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.