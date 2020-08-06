Kashmiris only want right to self determination: AJK president

LONDON: People of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are not ready to accept anything except right to self-determination and the international community must fulfill its pledge with Kashmiris which they made with them under the banner of the United Nations while passing various resolutions to allow Kashmiris to decide about their political future.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said this while speaking at a digital campaign to highlight the gross human rights violations in IOJ&K, organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, outside Birmingham City Council House on Tuesday. Masood Khan said India had been committing crimes against humanity in IOJ&K. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Public Accounts Committee, AJK, Abdur Rashid Turabi said the world powers and the UK must take notice of rising human rights violations in IOJ&K and put pressure on New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

President TeK (Europe) Muhammad Ghalib said: “Kashmiris want their basic rights granted by the UN and the world must come forward to implement the resolutions and give Kashmiris the chance to decide about their future.” President TeK (UK) Raja Fahim Kayani said through the digital campaign the Kashmiris and Pakistanis settled in the UK expressed solidarity with the valiant people of IoJ&K, saying since August 5, 2019 the entire held territory was under siege and nobody knew what was happening there.