ECNEC approves $6.8bn ML-1 railways project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved on Wednesday a $6.8 billion dollar Pakistan Railways project to upgrade existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and the establishment of a dry port near Havelian.

The project was approved at the rationalised cost of $6,806.78 million, on “cost-sharing basis” between the governments of China and Pakistan, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh at the Cabinet Division.

The execution of the project will be done in three packages and in order to avoid commitment charges, the loan amount for each package will be separately contracted.

Under the project, the existing 2,655-kilometre track will be upgraded while the speed of passenger trains would increase from 65/110 kilometres per hour to 165 kilometres per hour and the line capacity would increase from 34 to 137/171 trains each way per day.

The Ministry of Railways will constitute a “project steering committee” for effective supervision and implementation of the project, the statement added.

The committee also approved the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be the sponsoring agency. The total cost for this project has been estimated at Rs11,074.16 million including Rs9,020 million as the foreign exchange component (FEC).

The project will be completed by June 2023 and it is expected to enhance Pakistan’s global ranking in cross-border trade related indicators.

It will also serve as the integration point bridging cargo/logistics systems and other trade related processes. The project will provide an automated single-entry centralised hub for submission and processing of 90 per cent of the licenses, permits, certificates and other documents (LPCOs) for external trade.

The ECNEC also approved the change in cost-sharing ratios of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and its co-financing partners for the “Construction of BRT Red Line Project, Karachi” at a total cost of Rs78,384.33 million, including FEC of Rs66,378.33 million (with cattle based biomethane as fuel technology). The project was already approved by ECNEC on August 29 last year, the statement added.

A PhD scholarship programme under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (Phase-1) was also approved by ECNEC at the revised cost of Rs25,226.274 million including FEC of Rs24,303.543 million.

In the revised PC-1 the scope of the project has been curtailed to 1,000 scholarships (from 1500 scholarships) mainly due to appreciation of dollar rate against Pak-rupee and inclusion of tuition fee/ research grant.