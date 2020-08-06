Complete shutdown observed in IOJ&K against Aug 5 steps

HELD SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan and the world over observed Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday, to denounce the Modi government’s step last year which saw the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir stripped.

The day was marked by a complete shutdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to protest against the continued military siege and the Modi regime’s nefarious plans to change the demographic composition of the territory, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The call for the strike was given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, and supported by almost all pro-freedom leaders and organisations. All shops, markets and business establishments across the occupied territory were shut while public transport was off the roads..