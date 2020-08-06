Johnson congratulates new Scottish Tory leader

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated new Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on his appointment.

In his first comments since his uncontested appointment, Ross said his party must earn the trust of people “looking for a positive and credible alternative for Scotland”. He described becoming leader of the Scottish Tories as an “honour and privilege of a lifetime”.

His appointment, confirmed at noon on Wednesday, sees the Moray MP take over from Jackson Carlaw, who resigned on Thursday just six months after his election as leader. Ross is expected to contest a seat at the Holyrood election in 2021.

Welcoming him to the role, Johnson tweeted: “I’ve just spoken to @Douglas4Moray and congratulated him on becoming leader of the @ScotTories. I look forward to working with Douglas to promote Scotland’s place in our United Kingdom.” In a statement, Ross said: “My focus now is on earning the support and trust of people across Scotland who are looking for a positive and credible alternative in Scotland, and who want a fresh start for our country.”