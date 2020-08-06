Girl martyred, six wounded in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old girl embraced martyrdom and six people were wounded when Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the civilian population in the Hot Spring sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“An 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while six innocent people, including two women and two girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire,” it added.

Indian troops committed 1,877 ceasefire violations this year so far, in which 15 innocent civilians — six women and five children were martyred, while 144 people got injured — 46 women and 37 children, the statement concluded. Following the incident, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the Indian ceasefire violations. In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.” It added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, “India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir”. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.