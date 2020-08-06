Senate declares India’s Aug 5 action ‘illegal, unconstitutional’

ISLAMABAD: Terming August 5 action of India to revoke special status of Kashmir as illegal and unconstitutional, the Senate on Wednesday expressed resolve on behalf of people of Pakistan to continue extending unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable right of freedom from the clutches of India.

After moving a motion to discuss the one year of unprecedented atrocities, genocide, blatant human rights violations and complete siege of Indian occupation forces following the amendment in Indian constitution, which changed the special semi-autonomous status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the whole nation stood united with our Kashmiri brethren in this hour of need.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the nation had wholeheartedly and completely rejected India’s August 5 measure. He said India had lost the battle to win the hearts and minds of Kashmiris and it caused damage of billions of rupees to occupied Kashmir’s economy.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sherry Rehman said India had illegally occupied Kashmir and the innocent Kashmiri people were facing military siege of Indian occupation forces. She said self-determination was a basic right of people of Kashmir and she appealed to the West to play their due role in resolving the longstanding issue.

JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of said the innocent Kashmiri people were facing unabated atrocities for the last 72 years. He said India put aside all UN resolutions and Simla and Lahore agreements by abrogating the articles 370 and 35-A. Neither UN nor any others raised voice against this India’s illegal action, he added.