Protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: NAB’s coercion of media criticised

LAHORE: Senior journalists, politicians, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of the Jang-Geo Group continued their countrywide condemnation of NAB-Niazi connivance for keeping the Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman detained in a politically-motivated case for the last 144 days without any evidence, charge or any progress in the investigations.

In Lahore, the group workers staged a demonstration outside the Jang offices at a protest camp. They raised slogans against the ‘fascist regime’ and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan take a suo motu action against this gross injustice against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s illegal arrest which was a blatant direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. Those who participated in the protest camp included Group Editor Jang Shaheen Qureshi, Secretary General of Jang Workers Union Farooq Malik, News Editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, The News Deputy Chief Reporter Asim Hussain and others.

Shaheen Qureshi termed the government as the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of independent media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance. He warned that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the first casualty in the PTI government’s stifling media policy, while other owners of media houses were the next target.

In Peshawar, the members of journalist community renewed the demand for early release of Editor-in-Chief of the Jang, Geo and The News, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during a protest against his arrest. They carried banners and placards inscribed with various slogans.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Shah Zaman, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being victimized for promoting independent journalism in the country. His arrest was termed illegal, unconstitutional and a brazen attack on the independent media.

In Karachi, the workers of the Jang-Geo Group continued their four-month-long protest under the auspices of the Jang-Geo Action Committee against the arrest of Mir Shakil. They were joined in solidarity by Majlis-e-Ulema Karachi president Molana Dr Qasim Mehmood.

Dr Mehmood said the Editor-in-Chief was being persecuted for his refusal to subscribe to the government-sanctioned truth despite severe pressure. He appreciated the struggle of the Jang-Geo Group employees for his release. All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation’s Secretary General Shakil Yamin Kanga condemned the government’s vengeful campaign against Jang-Geo Group and termed the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman a shameful act.