Kashmir issue can be resolved if UN accepts new map of Pakistan: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India is ramping up its aggression in Kashmir but disappointingly the United Nations has failed to play its role in finding a solution. However, the Kashmir issue can be resolved if the UN accepts the political map of Pakistan.

Speaking to a private media outlet, the president said that Pakistan is informing the world about Indian atrocities and growing hatred, while the incumbent Indian government is distorting its own history.

Dr Arif Alvi said that India took inspiration from Nazi politics and learned the use of pellet guns from Israel. Under the Modi government, it is ramping up its atrocities on the Kashmiris including women and children.