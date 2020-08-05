close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

UNSC should prosecute Modi for crimes against humanity in IOJ&K: Shahbaz Sharif

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the UN and its Security Council should not turn a blind eye to the brutalities by modern day Hitler Narendra Modi, and should prosecute him for crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message Tuesday on one year anniversary of New Delhi’s unilateral revocation of occupied Kashmir’s UN-recognised disputed status, crushing curfew and complete communication blackout, Shahbaz demanded that the international community must prosecute murderous Modi for crimes against humanity.

He said by remaining defiant in the face of this one year of inhuman clampdown, Kashmiris have once again proven that they won’t compromise over their right to freedom.

