Covid-19 impact: Remittances inflows to be hit by 2pc of GDP, says IMF

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the remittances inflows would be severely hit by around 2 percent of GDP on Pakistan’s net current account impact because of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the IMF’s latest report titled “Global Imbalances and the COVID-19 Crisis” remittances are highly vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis because migrant workers are typically more exposed to the risk of unemployment and wage losses during recessions than are native workers.

Migrant workers also work disproportionately in such sectors as food and hospitality, retail and wholesale, and tourism and transportation, which have taken a hit from the crisis. The decline in remittance inflows in percent of GDP is expected to be concentrated among a number of emerging market and developing economies.

World Bank 2020 forecasts an average 20 percent fall in remittance flows in 2020, based on an empirical model that links remittance inflows to migrants’ incomes proxied by the nominal per capita incomes of the migrants’ economies of destination. ”For economies where remittance inflows represented more than 5 percent of GDP, such as Egypt, Guatemala, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, the decline would imply significant hardship for many households and small businesses that rely on remittances, just as their domestic economies are hit by the synchronized nature of the COVID-19 crisis” the IMF report stated.