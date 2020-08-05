SBC moves SC for appointing senior-most high court judges in SC

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking appointment of senior-most judges of the high courts as judges of the apex court, while setting aside the appointment of Justice Qazi Aminuddin Ahmed, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi appointed to the SC.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and its members Ms. Noor Naz Agha and others submitted in the petition on Tuesday that four out of the last five judges elevated to the Supreme Court were not senior most even in their own respective high courts.

They submitted that matter of elevation, appointment, posting, transfer and promotion cannot be dealt in an arbitrary manner and it could only be sustained if it is in accordance with the law.

They submitted that appointing authorities cannot be allowed to exercise discretion at their whims, rather they were bound to act fairly, evenly and justly. They said that transparent appointment of judges in the Supreme Court on the recommendations from the chief justices of high courts on the basis of inter-se seniority is essential and basic principle for independence of judiciary.

They submitted that chief justice of high courts whose competence in selecting future judges of the high court is recognized by the Constitution should not be superseded for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

They requested the court to set aside the appointment of the three Supreme Court judges Qazi Aminuddin Ahmed, Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi and filling the vacancies thus created from the inter se seniority of the Chief Justices of high courts. They also requested court to frame permanent rules and regulations for elevation of high court of judges to the Supreme Court on the principle of seniority.