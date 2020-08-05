Kashmore-Kandhkot Police rescue doctor about to be kidnapped

SUKKUR: The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police have rescued a veterinary doctor from a kidnapping attempt in an operation in the Katcha area of Garhi Tegho.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza briefed the media that a gang of Lado Teghani was trying to kidnap a veterinary doctor, identified as of Dr Zulfiqar, resident of Sukkur. Reports said the criminals had called him to come at their place to check their animals at Garhi Tegho area and planned to kidnap him for ransom. The police, on a tip-off, prevented the kidnapping attempt and successfully rescued the doctor.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot said the police had already arrested 75 kidnappers in different police encounters, adding that the criminals, including Nawab, Zaman and Mir Ahmed were absconders and the government had put Rs0.4 million head-money on each, while Ghulam Shabbir, Javed, Deedar Ali, Dilbar, Habibullah, Noor Hassan, Inayat, Riaz and others were also arrested.

Syed Asad Raza said the Kashmore-Kandhkot district has different dynamics than other districts as it has the largest patch of about 120 kilometres of Indus Highway, starting from Guddu Barrage to Shikarpur, including the Kacha areas on the right bank, which has traditionally been a dangerous route for travel. He further said due to extraordinary security measures taken by the police, the infamous convoy system was no longer required to travel in those areas as the people could travel without any fear of being mugged or kidnapped.

The SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot said the poor logistics, inadequate training of the police personnel, improper planning and lack of coordination among the neighbouring districts resulted in failed operations against the Katcha criminals that allowed the outlaws to have become stronger. He said poverty, lack of education, ignorance and tribal culture also supported the mindset that created hurdles to motivate people of those areas to end their support to the criminals.