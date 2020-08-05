Concern over high prices of sugar, flour

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has expressed concern over continued rise in the prices of sugar and flour.

In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she said it has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan that 20-kg bag of flour has crossed the price of Rs 1,000 and one kg sugar price has soared up to Rs 100.

She questioned CM Buzdar whether Jahangir Tareen had taken away sugar to London along with him. Bukhari said Punjab is a province of agricultural land and it is facing high prices of sugar and flour.

“I am disappointed that even experienced minister like Aleem Khan could also not control prices of edibles. Aleem Khan is not guilty because whoever joins PTI comes under the pressure of mafias. Sugar and flour mafias are not giving any weight to the orders of chief executive of the province.” She said it is unfortunate that people of Punjab got weakest chief executive who has been made hostage by mafias.