Punjab governor condemns Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar held a meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid along with other delegates at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Delegates from different districts also called on the governor. The governor on the occasion said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as ambassador of Kashmiris on every world forum.

We will observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Punjab like other provinces of the country. We reject Narendra Modi’s plan to turn a Muslim majority in Held Kashmir into a minority. This conspiracy is a persecution of humanity and fundamental human rights and we will raise voice against this on every international forum.”

While condemning the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir, Ch Sarwar said the silence of human rights organisations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir is also oppression. During a meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, he paid tribute to the healthcare heroes who have been battling with coronavirus on frontline. He said smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan yielded positive results in stemming the spread of coronavirus as there is a considerable decline in coronavirus patients and deaths but the challenge is not over yet.

He said a corona heroes wall will be built in Governor House to pay tribute to all the doctors and healthcare staff for their selfless services during the pandemic.

Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said there is a huge decline in coronavirus patients and corona-related deaths. She reiterated that the public should continue observing the government SOPs.