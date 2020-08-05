close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
NR
News Report
August 5, 2020

US forces in Afghanistan to be cut: Trump

NR
News Report
August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he expects fewer than 5,000 US troops to be in Afghanistan by November and called America’s wars in the Middle East the “biggest mistake” in the country’s history during a television interview this week. “We’re largely out of Afghanistan,” Trump said in an interview with Axios aired on HBO Monday. “It’s already planned. We’ll be down in a very short period of time to 8,000, then we’re gonna be down to 4,000. We’re negotiating right now, we’ve been there for 19 years — 19 years — we’ll be getting out,” reported foreign media.

