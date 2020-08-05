UNSC should prosecute Modi for crimes against humanity in IOK: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the UN and its Security Council should not turn a blind eye to the brutalities by modern day Hitler Narendra Modi, and should prosecute him for crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message Tuesday on one year anniversary of New Delhi’s unilateral revocation of occupied Kashmir’s UN-recognised disputed status, crushing curfew and complete communication blackout, Shahbaz demanded that the international community must prosecute murderous Modi for crimes against humanity. He said by remaining defiant in the face of this one year of inhuman clampdown, Kashmiris have once again proven that they won’t compromise over their right to freedom. He said the Indian premier is mistaken that he can subjugate the Kashmiris through military atrocities and oppression. The Opposition leader in the National Assembly said Kashmiris defended their aim with huge sacrifices. He said from Burhan Muzaffar Wani to the grandfather of little Salaar, Kashmiris were perforated with bullets by Indian occupying forces, every time they raised their voice. He said every Kashmiri is announcing their commitment to the slogans of ‘we want freedom and ‘tied to Pakistan with La-Ilaaha-Illallah’. Shahbaz said by burying their martyrs in Pakistani flag, Kashmiris have been sending a clear message to the world what they want. He said every Pakistani, PML-N leaders, members, workers and supporters have been, and will always remain steadfast, shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. He said Kashmiris are fighting the battles of the Two Nation Theory, jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan completion movement. He said the dark night of tyranny will soon give way to the beaming light of the sun of freedom. He paid rich tribute to the Kashmiri leaders who braved severe hardships including Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He said the Pakistani government must announce special awards for the Kashmiri leaders for their relentless struggle. He said the struggle, sacrifices, valour and commitment of leaders, workers and martyrs of occupied Kashmir's freedom movement including late Ch Ghulam Abbas, must be acknowledged at the highest level. He proposed that these awards be bestowed on August 5 every year which should be observed as Syed Ali Geelani Day.