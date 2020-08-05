Punjab proposes opening of wedding halls, cinemas, industries

LAHORE: The cabinet committee for corona control, which held its meeting on the direction of the chief minister, has decided to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and decided to forward recommendations to national control and operation centre for final approval.

It linked the decision of opening the gym, indoor sports, beauty salons and clinics etc with the permission of NOCs. The final decision about opening Murree and other tourist spots will be made by NCOC. The allied linked with the construction industry will be opened in Punjab while a special meeting of the cabinet committee for corona control will be called for opening educational institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the number of corona positive cases is 2 to 3 per cent in Punjab; 3,000 beds will be reserved for corona patients and hospitals will be opened for routine medical services after declaring them corona-free. During the last 24 hours, five patients have died while 39 corona cases have been reported.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, SMBR, health secretaries, secretary information, DC Lahore, DG PFA and others attended the meeting.