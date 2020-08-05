New Pak map without any global credibility: India

NEW DELHI: The Indian government Tuesday described as "political absurdity" a map released by Pakistan that includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of western Gujarat, foreign media reported.

The government called it a "ridiculous assertion without any global credibility".

"We have seen a so-called "political map" of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh," the government said.

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility," its response added.