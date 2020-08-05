Cabinet told: Economy showing improvement

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet was told on Tuesday that there was a positive trend of recovery in the economic process, affected by the coronavirus, and the financial indicators were showing improvement.

In terms of investment, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country increased by $3 billion, and has seen an increase of 7%. The cabinet was informed that out of Rs701 billion, allocated for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Rs586 billion has been spent so far which will improve the economic activities.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over significant reduction in current account deficit and increase in remittances as a result of government policies.

The forum was told that the number of state-owned enterprises had dropped from 441 to 324 since the reorganisation of the federal government.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was informed that the posts in various institutions, lying vacant for more than a year, had been eliminated. As a result, 71,000 posts had been abolished. The cabinet approved renaming of Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway. The cabinet was also briefed about the progress made with regard to civil service reforms. Dr Ishrat Hussain, advisor on institutional reforms, presented a progress report on the reform process in government institutions.

Explaining reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he said in the light of the vision of the incumbent government during this period, legal reforms had been introduced in the FBR, by the World Bank to increase revenue and simplify the system. The programme has been approved and the FBR automation was under way, a suitable candidate had been selected for the post of chief information officer. The cabinet was informed that the sales tax and withholding tax system had been simplified.