Wed Aug 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

AJK PM seeks UNSC permanent members' intervention into IOK

National

Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

MIRPUR/ISLAMABAD: AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday appealed to the permanent members of United Nations Security Council to prevail upon India to stop changing the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq, in his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today (Wednesday), said the clouds of war were hovering over the region as the Indian government’s intransigent attitude had disturbed the peace of the entire region. He said India was bent upon snatching the culture, traditions and language of the Kashmiri people after revoking articles 35 A and 370 of its constitution, which was aimed at changing the demography of the occupied region.

