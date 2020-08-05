Private doctors authorised to issue medical fitness certificates for driving licences

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mumtaz Sial Tuesday authorised all private registered doctors to issue medical fitness certificates to aspirants to driving licences.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the CEO said Youth for human rights Pakistan Gojra chapter secretary general Wajid Ali had filed a complaint on prime minister's citizens complaint portal containing request to withdraw a previous order of CEO issued on March 28 in 2018 under which only specific medical officers of government hospitals were authorised to issue such certificates.

The circular added that in the light of the request of complainant and to implement the procedure laid down in the sections 2 and 7 of the Motor vehicles ordinance 1965 wherein any registered medical practitioner is authorised to issue a medical fitness certificate to applicant of a driving licence is authorised. It further said that CEO's previous order issued on March 28 in 2018 had been withdrawn.