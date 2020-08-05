close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
August 5, 2020

Huzaifa loses in US

Sports

August 5, 2020

LAHORE: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman’s bid to win UTR Men’s Tennis Tournament failed as he went down to a straight-set defeat against Poland’s W Mroz in the final at county lake Florida, US.

According to information received here on Tuesday, the 18-year-old Pakistani was beaten by the Polish 5-7, 2-6 after a tough battle.

