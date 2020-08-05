Players, officials to be tested before domestic season

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct corona tests of all the players in the First and the Second XIs before the start of the domestic season.
The PCB will start its domestic season from next month.
The match officials, including umpires and referees, will also be tested for the virus.
First XI matches are likely to be played in Karachi and those of the Second XIs may be held in Quetta.