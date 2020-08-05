Signing Ceremony between Samba Bank Limited and NIFT

Samba Bank Limited and NIFT signed an agreement to enable digital e-Commerce payments via NIFT’s Digital Financial Services platform under the brand name “NIFT ePay”.

This provides an opportunity to the account holders of Samba Bank to conduct e-Commerce transactions directly through their transactional accounts. This arrangement also gives the bank an opportunity to offer a digital online platform to all their collection mandates through an account-based local payment gateway.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Haider Wahab, CEO – NIFT and Mr. Shahid Sattar, President and CEO – Samba Bank Limited, in presence of team members from both organizations. Team members from Samba Bank included Mr. Talal Javed, Group Head Consumer Banking, Mr. Zeeshan Kaiser, Group Head IT and Mr. Amir Hussain Arab, Chief Digital Officer. Mr. Fawad Abdul Kader was representing NIFT during the ceremony.

\Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Haider Wahab, CEO – NIFT, said, “Pakistan digital payment space continues to grow and digitalization has also become a necessity in the Post COVID market dynamics. In the meanwhile, NIFT is ready to play a role in creating a reliable, secure, and interoperable digital payments eco-system which enables different digital payments use cases in Pakistan. We are pleased to sign up Samba Bank as an Issuer and Acquirer for NIFT ePay services.***