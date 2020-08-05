Former greats put weight behind Pakistan ahead of England Test

KARACHI: Former greats have thrown their weight behind Pakistan ahead of their first Test against England, which begins from Wednesday (today).

Pakistan are unbeaten against England in the last four Test series (2010 onwards). They beat England in home series in 2012 (3-0) and 2015 (2-0) before levelling the 2016 (2-2) and 2018 (1-1) away series.

The former players said Azhar Ali’s men will provide a stiff challenge to the hosts and have an equal chance of winning a Test series there for the first time since 1996.

Aamir Sohail, who scored a double century in the 1992 Manchester Test and was part of the squads that won 1992 and 1996 Test series in England, said: “I want to wish the Pakistan team best of luck for their series against England. We are hoping and praying that the Pakistan team will do well in England.

“Come on, Pakistan! Give it your best.”

Abdul Razzaq, member of the Pakistan team that drew a two-match Test series in England in 2001, said: “I wish good luck to our team for the England tour. There is a lot of experience in the coaching staff and it will help the players a great deal. Pakistan batting department boasts Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam. They will have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and will be encountered by tough conditions.

“I am hopeful this will be a very successful tour. . . we will get to see a very good series and it will help Pakistan improve their rankings.”

Mohammad Yousuf, who has the record for most Test runs in a calendar year which he scored in 2006 including three centuries in four matches in England, said: “The whole country is behind our cricket team. There are great expectations from Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali. I pray that both our senior and junior players give good performances on this tour.”