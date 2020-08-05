KP rugby player dies

LAHORE: KP rugby team captain Shahroz Jacob drowned in Swabi river during Eid ul Adha holidays.

The 24-year-old Shahroz was recently selected for Pakistan rugby team’s camp.

During Eid Holidays he went to River Swabi for swimming with his friends but he was swept away by the fast flowing water.

Pakistan Rugby Union Chairmen Fawzi Khawaja, President Arif Saeed, Secretary Khurram Khawaja, expressed sorrow over the death of Shahroz.