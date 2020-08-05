KP CM calls Jansher, promises meeting his medical expenses

LAHORE: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called former world squash champion Jansher Khan and inquired about his health.

The former world champion had two spine operations of lower back and is now recovering in a hospital.

Jansher’s son Ayaz informed ‘The News’ that the Chief Minister inquired about the well-being of his father.

Jansher is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad.

The Chief Minister has announced that the provincial government will bear the medical expenses of Jansher’s treatment.

Ayaz said that the chief minister has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports department to pay the expenses on time.

“I pray for the speedy recovery and better health of Jansher,” said the Chief Minister.

He said Jansher made Pakistan proud by winning a number of titles. “The world champions are our assets and we as a nation are proud of him.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working for the promotion of sports and the welfare of the players,” he said.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi phoned Jansher and inquired after his health.

“I’m very thankful to the President of Pakistan who inquired after my health and told me that I can call him in case of any further problem,” Jansher told ‘The News’ on the phone.

Jansher also thanked the people who sent special prayers and messages to him during his treatment.