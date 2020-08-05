Azhar wants impressive start

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan-England 2020 Test engagements start with the opening match at Old Trafford from Wednesday (today), touring team captain Azhar Ali wants an early ascendancy for a favourable outcome in the three-match series.

In a video link talk with Pakistan sports journalists from Manchester on Tuesday, Azhar said that the performance in the first Test was all the more important for the outcome of the series. “We want to make an early impression to set the tone for the rest of the series. A good performance here would definitely make the Pakistan team favourite for the series,” he said.

Azhar who also announced a sixteen-member probable squad for the opening Test, said that spinners had to play a very important role in the series. “Though every department is important, spinners’ role will definitely be the one that can make the difference. Weather is good and dry. The ground has already hosted a couple of Tests, so we hope that spinners will have a say here. We have to perform well in every department of the game,” he said.

Azhar said the players had had weeks of hard training. “One good thing about the Pakistan team this fall is that we really enjoyed the hard work we have put in. That training has made us ready for the series and we are really looking forward to it,” he said.

Azhar, who made his Test debut 10 years ago in England, admitted that his performance has not been up to the mark in recent series. “But I know this is the time to accept the challenge and perform well. The team is looking towards me and Asad Shafiq. We have to bat well to make things easier for the rest of the batsmen,” he added.

He said Pakistan had an experienced batting unit. “Unlike England we have got more depth in the batting. Shan Masood, Babar, Asad and myself all have years of experience,” he said.

He claimed that Pakistan had a potent and well-balanced bowling attack. “Our bowling attack may be new but it has the capacity to surprise the best of batting line-ups. On top of that we have got some very good spinners in our armory,” he said.

The Pakistan team captain rated the England team as a very competitive and balanced one. “They have got a very balanced side and we have to play well to beat them in all departments of the game. We will have to play well to win the series and every selected player will have to give his hundred percent,” he added.

Azhar avoided saying anything about the final combination for the opening Test. “At this point of time you cannot say anything final. All depends on wicket condition early Wednesday morning. Playing two spinners is an option and we are considering that option seriously. We think there will be something for spinners in the track,” he said.

Pakistan have included three spinners in the team. Apart from first choice Yasir, the team has got Shadab Khan and Kashif Bhatti. “Yasir has played a key role in Pakistan Test victories in the past and we hope that with Mushtaq Ahmad at his back, he would be more threatening to the England side this season,” said Azhar.

He praised Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan for their guidance. “They have decades of experience of playing quality cricket. Their guidance has helped us a lot during training. They never enforce their plans and always try to take everyone along,” he said.