Actors urge Egypt to free activist

CAIRO: Several renowned authors and Hollywood stars called on Egypt to free prominent activist Sanaa Seif and other political prisoners in an open letter published on on Tuesday. "We call on the Egyptian authorities to immediately release Sanaa...and all those detained for peacefully exercising their rights," the letter said. Seif, 26, was arrested outside the public prosecutor’s office and driven away in an unmarked minivan.