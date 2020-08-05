Syria’s anti-air defence activated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Damascus: The Syrian army activated its air defences late on Monday against "hostile targets" near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported there were Israeli air raids on the southern province of Quneitra and on Boukamal city, near the Iraqi border in the northeast.