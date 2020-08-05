close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
AFP
August 5, 2020

Syria’s anti-air defence activated

AFP
August 5, 2020

Damascus: The Syrian army activated its air defences late on Monday against "hostile targets" near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported there were Israeli air raids on the southern province of Quneitra and on Boukamal city, near the Iraqi border in the northeast.

