Berlin robbery

BERLIN: German police are searching for a group of men who attempted to rob a Berlin bank in broad daylight on Tuesday, the second such bid the capital has seen in days. Shots were fired after the men attempted to drive into a local bank branch at a square in Wilmersdorf, an upmarket, central district in the west of Berlin, at around 9.30am, Berlin police said on Twitter. The would-be robbers then set fire to their vehicle before fleeing.