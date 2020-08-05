close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
AFP
August 5, 2020

Spain’s scandal-hit ex-king flees

MADRID: Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, at the centre of an alleged $100-million corruption scandal, has reportedly fled to the Dominican Republic after his shock announcement he was going into exile. The 82-year-old revealed on Monday that he had taken the decision to leave Spain to help his son, the current King Felipe VI, "exercise his responsibilities".

