Wed Aug 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

Gold rates up Rs400/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs400/tola on Tuesday to an all-time high of Rs123,900/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs343 to Rs106,224. In the international market; however, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,975/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood same at Rs1,286. Local jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

