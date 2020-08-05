Gold rates up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs400/tola on Tuesday to an all-time high of Rs123,900/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs343 to Rs106,224. In the international market; however, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,975/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood same at Rs1,286. Local jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.