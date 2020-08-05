Jail hearings

The brutal killing of an under-trial man in Peshawar's Judicial Complex premises is a horrific and inhuman act. Taking the law in one's own hands to dispense this kind of justice is not acceptable. This is extrajudicial killing which none of our laws, religion or society allow. It is the government's primary responsibility to provide security to the accused in such sensitive cases. Our constitution and law provide them this fundamental right to live and defend themselves in a court of law. No one should be allowed to end life in this manner.

Our courts can conduct video conference hearings. In such cases, it would be better to hear cases in the jail premises only. Such cases also need to be handled quickly to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi