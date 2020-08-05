The CDA had submitted a summary regarding an allegedly illegally constructed club on Rawal Lake to the federal cabinet. According to which law an illegally constructed structure can be regularized by the cabinet.

This will be a dangerous precedent for it will lead to everyone making illegal constructions and then getting them regulated through political or other means. Let us strengthen the laws of the land instead of bending them to accommodate the powerful.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad