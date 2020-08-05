Banking woes

There is an astonishing chasm between private and government organizations in terms of service delivery. Keeping all others aside, let’s throw some light on the banking sector. To compare, I have two accounts in a private bank wherein, because of their quick service, I did not face any problem till today. Why? Because of a sense of job insecurity in the private sector wherein employees show the best of their performance.

When my father and I visited a bank last week, I found the staff non-cooperative and aggressive again. I believe their job is permanent so they don’t care about the progress of the bank. My father has had an account over there for the last 30 years. Every month, my father's salary is transferred normally to this bank but the account does not show any amount. On regular requests to the account officer every month, my father gets his salary after 8 to 10 days. Many other people might also have been facing the same issues. I urge the authorities to please take notice, resolve these basic issues and provide facilities to the public.

Abdul Hadi Paracha

Kohat