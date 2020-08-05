WKF vows to take Kashmir abuses to HR council

KARACHI: As Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are all set to observe August 5 — the day New Delhi stripped the disputed region of its special status — as black day, the World Kashmir Forum (WKF) on Tuesday vowed to not let India’s nefarious designs succeed.

WKF Chairman Haji Rafiq Pardesi announced taking the issue of gross violations of fundamental rights in IOJ&K to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.He was speaking at the Mazar-e-Quaid after laying floral wreath on the grave of the founder of the country. The WKF delegation reached the Mazar-e-Quaid in the form of a procession which was taken out from Gurumandir.

The delegation included General Secretary ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan, Rasheed Godil, Joint Secretary Rashid Alam, Finance Secretary Muhammad Rafiq Suleman, Kashmiri leader Sardar Maqbool Zaman and others. “The end of Indian oppression in IOJ&K is near,” the WKF chairman said and added: “It is time to stand up for humanity.”

Pardesi appealed to the people to make the Azadi-e-Kashmir rally, to be held in the city on Wednesday (today), a success. After Mazar-e-Quaid, the delegation visited Electronic Market, Cloth Market, Bolton Market and other markets where they were warmly welcomed by businessmen who assured them of their full participation in the August 5 rally.