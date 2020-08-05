Aberdeen cluster grows as 120 contacts identified

ABERDEEN: The number of coronavirus cases linked to a cluster in Aberdeen has risen by five, as the health service identified 120 close contacts.

NHS Grampian said the number of positive tests arising from an outbreak at The Hawthorn Bar in Holburn Street now stands at 32, having been 27 on Monday. It has also identified 120 close contacts linked to the cluster, but warned more may be detected.

The pub said the outbreak was linked to customers who visited on July 26. Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: “I know this is a concerning time for people in Grampian.

“I want to stress again that only people with symptoms of Covid-19 should arrange a test. Getting a ‘not-detected’ result when you do not have symptoms does not mean that you are ‘safe’ as the virus can take several days to develop.

“It also does not mean that you can avoid self-isolation if you are identified as a close contact of a detected case.” NHS Grampian said it is aware some bars in Aberdeen have announced their intention to close.

Among the venues to take that decision is the city’s Soul Bar, owned by PB Devco, after discovering someone who had tested positive had visited the premises. Stuart Clarkson, director, said: “In response to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Aberdeen, and the rapidly growing number of increased cases being reported in the news, we have made the decision to close Soul and all the PB Devco venues with immediate effect until we feel safe to reopen.”