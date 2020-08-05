Pakistan asks UK to extradite Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law

LONDON: The government of Pakistan has asked the British government to extradite PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousuf, known as Ali Imran, to face inquiries related to corruption allegations.

A copy of the document sent by the PTI government to the UK Central Authority’s International Criminality Unit at the Home Office has been seen by The News, while trusted sources in the government have confirmed the move by Pakistani authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar was not available for comment, however, it is understood that he authorised the letter seeking Imran’s extradition.

A source explained that the Pakistani government has asked for Imran’s extradition on “reciprocal basis”, which means Islamabad wants London to extend the same cooperation that the UK government gets while getting back British-Pakistani nationals who, in most cases, fled to Pakistan after committing serious and organised crimes and are then handed over to the British justice system. In case of Imran and several others, Pakistan has not asked for the extradition under Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) because the two countries do not have a treaty in place and the exchange of wanted men from Pakistan to the UK has been reciprocal.

The source added that the British government will review the Pakistani government’s request in due time. However, this is not the first request for extradition made by Pakistan in recent years. During the Panama case hearings, Pakistan had asked for the extradition of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz but the UK government took no action.

The government also requested for the extradition of Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister, several months ago, however, there has been no development. This reporter has learnt from UK government sources that more than one request has been filed by Pakistan for the extradition of Suleman Shahbaz in the last two years.