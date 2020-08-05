France ‘could lose control of virus spread’

PARIS: France could “at any moment” lose control over the spread of the coronavirus, the government’s Covid-19 scientific council warned on Tuesday as official data showed the first rise in intensive care patients since April.

In an opinion prepared for the government, the council warned “the virus has recently been circulating more actively, with an increased loss of distancing and barrier measures” since France emerged from a strict two-month lockdown in May. “The balance is fragile and we can change course at any time to a less controlled scenario like in Spain for example,” it said. And the council warned of a possible “resumption of circulation of the virus at a high level” by autumn 2020, after the August summer holidays.

In the immediate term, retaining control is largely in the hands of citizens and their adherence to anti-infection measures, such as keeping a safe distance from others, regular hand-washing, and wearing masks in public spaces, it said.Data released by the health department on Monday showed the number of people in intensive care had risen by 13 since Friday.