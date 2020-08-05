Govt mulling reopening marriage halls, parks: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: The government has begun consulting with provinces over the reopening of marriage halls, restaurants and parks as well as the resumption of tourism, the final decision of which will be taken by the Prime Minister in a few days, said Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar.

It comes as Pakistan recorded 432 new coronavirus cases with 15 deaths, according to official figures. So far, a total of 280,461 cases have been detected in Pakistan — 2,097 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 11,777 in Balochistan, 2,198 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15,095 in Islamabad, 34,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 93,336 in Punjab and 121,705 in Sindh.

In his tweet on Tuesday, Azhar said the Centre has started consultations with provinces on “review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List”. The “Negative List” includes businesses that were not allowed to operate during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Started consultations at NCOC (National Command Operation Centre) with provinces on review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List of opening up. These include tourism, restaurants, marriage halls, parks etc,” Azhar said.

The industries minister said the government was also taking into consideration the timings of the markets and industries. Azhar said once the provinces had finalised their recommendations, it would be referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will make the final decision. “We have collected the proposals and have asked provinces to finalise SOPs and enforcement methods. The proposals will now be taken to NCC headed by PM to take final decisions in this regard within a few days,” he added.