PM unveils new political map ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a new political map of Pakistan which “truly represents the aspirations of the people of the country” and makes the disputed territory of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir part of the map.

In a televised address on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the new map supports the principled stance of the people of Pakistan about the Kashmir dispute, state media quoted him as saying.

The Prime Minister said the new map also negates the occupation authorities’ illegal action of August 5 last year, which ended occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and brought the disputed territory under New Delhi’s direct rule.

Khan said the map, which has been endorsed by the federal cabinet, is fully backed by the entire political leadership of the country. He added that this new official map will henceforth be used in curriculum.

The Premier reiterated that the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions “is the only solution” to the Kashmir dispute. “Pakistan will continue its political and diplomatic efforts for the resolution of the longstanding dispute,” he said, and shared his hopes that “we will achieve this goal one day”.

Explaining main features of the new political map, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the map “clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory”, which is required to be resolved under the UN resolutions and as per aspirations of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also said India’s illegal action of August 5 last year has totally been rejected in the map.

The minister said it has been declared that Siachen is part of Pakistan, and “we challenge India’s position on it”. Similarly, he said, India’s claim about Sir Creek has also been rejected in the map. He said the map also shows that erstwhile Fata areas have become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Qureshi said the new map has given a message that the Pakistani nation will continue supporting the Kashmiris for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a separate interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan said New Delhi’s revocation of the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year has turned the disputed region into an “open air prison”.

“Within a year, Kashmir has been closed off and its economy destroyed,” Khan said in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera that posted its excerpts on its website on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said: “Eight-hundred thousand Indian troops have imposed an open air-prison on Kashmiris.”

He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for undermining his country’s legacy of secularism. “India fell under the control of an extremist ideology [propounded by] the RSS,” Khan said, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organisation, to which Modi belongs and which critics accuse of fomenting anti-Muslim hatred.

“What India’s Muslims are facing resembles what happened during the extermination of Jews in Nazi Germany,” he said. Khan said Pakistan had exhausted all possible routes to peacefully resolve its dispute with India.

On mediatory role between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said Pakistan had played an important role in defusing tensions between the two countries and also “prevented a military escalation from taking place in the volatile region”.

He said despite the slow pace of results, Islamabad’s mediation efforts were continuing. “Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress but slowly,” Khan added.

Asked about his absence from the Kuala Lumpur Summit held in Malaysia last year, the Prime Minister said he decided to not attend the meeting in order to preserve unity among Muslims. “Islamabad viewed both Ankara and Riyadh — which boycotted the event — as reliable partners in several fields.