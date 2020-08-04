Alight Pakistan, Jamia Binoria join hand to enroll out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD: Alight Pakistan and Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia (Binoria University International) have joined hands to establish non-formal educational institutions and enroll over 4000 out-of-school children belonging to marginalised segments of society in Sindh province.

The purpose of this joining of ranks is to enroll the out-of-school children and provide them functional literacy combined with skills trainings in districts of Badin, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar.

“Equitable access to education is the basic right of every child and this initiative will definitely help the most deserving students to avail of the opportunity at their doorstep,” says Dr. Tariq Cheema, Country Representative, Alight Pakistan. He said that religious seminaries are traditional social safety nets looking after the children of impoverished background for centuries.

“Balanced education is key to the spiritual and social achievements of the children we house and teach” says Sheikh Noman Naeem, Chancellor, Jamia Binoria. The non-formal schools will be established at Jamia Binoria’s affiliated Madrassas for the out-of-school children, especially girls, between the ages of 9 to 11 who have never been to school or were dropped out at early age.

The children will be taught Urdu, General Knowledge, English and Mathematics in accordance with the National Curriculum by qualified teachers. Alight will also pilot test e-learning opportunities for the students and establish Community Education Committees to provide supervision and sustainability of these schools.