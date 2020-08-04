Lowest number of corona deaths in over 3 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 280,029 on Monday. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,984.According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 330 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 121,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 93,197 in Punjab, 34,223 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,076 in Islamabad, 11,774 in Balochistan, 2,093 in Azad Kashmir and 2,180 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,148 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,224 in Sindh, 1,202 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 165 in Islamabad, 55 in GB and 54 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,021,196 coronavirus tests and 11,026 in the last 24 hours. As many as 248,873 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,038 patients are in critical condition.